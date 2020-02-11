Clatskanie hit a miracle shot to tie the game at the end of regulation, but Warrenton's Austin Little banked in a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime, giving the Warriors a 41-38 win in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game.
At 4-3 in league play, Warrenton holds a one-game lead over Willamina for second place in the CRL standings. The two teams meet Friday at Willamina to finish the league season, and could meet again in the league playoffs next week.
Austin Little scored 13 and Dawson Little added 11 in Tuesday's win.
Warrenton coach Nate McBride called it “about as good of a game as you could ask for. If you're a fan of basketball or high school sports, you would have had to love this game.”
Which Warrenton almost lost, as the upset-minded Tigers came in with a 3-17 overall record, but sent the game to overtime.
“We led for the vast majority of the game, and were really able to control the tempo,” McBride said. “We got beat up pretty good on the boards, but our kids battled.”
The Warriors even led by four with 12.9 seconds left, when Clatskanie's Skylar Vocana hit a 3-pointer to bring the Tigers within one point.
Clatskanie fouled with just under four seconds left, and Warrenton's Hordie Bodden-Bodden hit both free throws for a three-point lead.
But as time expired in regulation, Vocana hit a running 3-pointer just inside half-court line to tie the game.
The teams traded baskets over the first few minutes of overtime, before Austin Little hit the off-balance 3-pointer as the overtime session ended.
