A big first half helped Cascade score its second win over a Clatsop County team in less than a week.
The Cougars built a 35-11 halftime lead Tuesday night at Astoria, on their way to a 57-28 victory over the Fishermen at the Brick House.
Cascade improved to 3-0, after an opening night win over Seaside last week, and a victory Friday at Central.
“We knew Cascade would be tough, with their win over Seaside,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “They were just more athletic and a lot quicker.
“I was still encouraged by our second half tonight,” he said. “We outscored them 10-9 in the third quarter, we shot better and settled down a little. We had lots of dropped passes in the first half, and we're just struggling to put the ball in the hoop. You're not going to win a lot of games scoring twenty-something points.”
Six-foot-4 junior guard Carson Molan and fellow junior guard Drake Davis scored 13 points apiece for Cascade.
Xander Marincovich led Astoria with eight points. The Fishermen host Scappoose Friday.
