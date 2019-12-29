The Centennial and Astoria boys basketball teams got caught up in a 3-point shooting contest Saturday night, in the third-place consolation game of the Vince Dulcich Tournament at Astoria.
Combined, the Eagles and the Fishermen launched a total of 37 3-pointers, with Centennial connecting on 11-of-19 in a 59-47 win.
The Fishermen were coming off a 66-48 loss to Redmond the night before.
The Eagles lost their tournament opener to another Cowapa League team last Thursday (54-52, to Tillamook), lost to Mark Morris on Friday, then picked up their first win of the season in Saturday's consolation final.
It wasn't easy, even as sophomore Ajay Hutchinson hit four 3-pointers in the first half for an eventual 26-14 lead.
Astoria rallied in the final minute of the second quarter, and when Judd Field's desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer banked off the glass and went in, the Fishermen had cut the deficit to 26-21.
In response, Centennial's first three made field goals of the second half all came from behind the 3-point line (Beka Waco, Brian Jlay and Hutchinson), and the Eagles pushed their lead back to 39-26 following a steal and layup by Jlay with 3:25 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth, two 3-pointers from Hutchinson and a third by Jlay gave Centennial a 53-42 lead, off-setting a pair of 3-pointers from Astoria's Xander Marincovich and Isaac Brockman.
With seven made 3-pointers, Hutchinson led all scorers with 25 points, followed by Jlay with 15. Brockman had 16 points and Marincovich added 12 for Astoria, which plays Friday at Central.
