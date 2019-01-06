Ilwaco's Reese Tynkila led all scorers with 29 points, but Chief Leschi outscored the visiting Fishermen in the second, third and fourth quarters to post a 62-55 upset over Ilwaco, in a Pacific 2B League boys basketball game Friday in Puyallup, Washington.
Darnell Lewis, Jr. scored 25 points for Chief Leschi (3-6 in league), which held a 27-23 lead at halftime, and 39-34 heading into the final quarter.
John Glenn added 11 points for Ilwaco (7-3).
