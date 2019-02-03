Warrenton tied its season low in points scored, as Clatskanie posted a 56-25 win over the Warriors in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game Friday.
The Tigers opened up a 26-11 halftime lead, helping No. 9-ranked Clatskanie to a 7-2 league record.
Warrenton slips to 4-6, and hosts games this week vs. Willamina and Rainier.
Cooper Blodgett scored 13 points to lead Clatskanie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.