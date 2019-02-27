Seaside all-league players and coach
Seaside coach Bill Westerholm, center, with two of his all-league seniors — Chase Januik, right, and Payton Westerholm.

 Gary Henley/The Daily Astorian

In a season with co-league champions, the Banks and Seaside boys basketball teams shared awards for the league's Players of the Year, Defensive Players of the Year and the Coaches of the Year.

Not surprisingly, all five starters for both the Braves and Gulls were selected to the Cowapa boys all-league team, as voted on by the league's coaches and released last week.

Seaside senior Chase Januik and Banks senior Blake Gobel were named as the Players of the Year, while seniors Duncan Thompson of Seaside and Dakota Bunn of Banks were selected as the Defensive Players of the Year.

Bill Westerholm of Seaside and Marcus Roche of Banks were the Coaches of the Year.

Joining Januik on the first team were senior teammate Payton Westerholm, and juniors Ryan Hague and Beau Johnson. Thompson was named honorable mention.

Senior Ian Hunt was Astoria's lone selection to the first team, while Astoria junior Isaac Brockman was named honorable mention.

Cowapa All-League

League champions: Banks, Seaside

Players of the Year: Blake Gobel, Banks; Chase Januik, Seaside

Defensive Players of the Year: Dakota Bunn, Banks; Duncan Thompson, Seaside

Coaches of the Year: Marcus Roche, Banks; Bill Westerholm, Seaside

First team

Blake Gobel, Sr., Banks

Chase Januik, Sr., Seaside

Dakota Bunn, Sr., Banks

Ryan Hague, Jr., Seaside

Ian Hunt, Sr., Astoria

Charlie Jenck, Sr., Tillamook

Beau Johnson, Jr., Seaside

Davis Johnson, Sr., Valley Catholic

Daniel Pruitt, Jr., Valley Catholic

Jacob Slifka, Jr., Banks

Jack Tetzloff, Sr., Valley Catholic

Hayden Vandehey, Sr., Banks

Payton Westerholm, Sr., Seaside

Honorable mention

Peter Boileau, Sr., Valley Catholic

Isaac Brockman, Jr., Astoria

Bret Cameron, Sr., Banks

Carter Kunert, Sr., Tillamook

Duncan Thompson, Sr., Seaside

Landon Werner, Sr., Tillamook

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

