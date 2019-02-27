In a season with co-league champions, the Banks and Seaside boys basketball teams shared awards for the league's Players of the Year, Defensive Players of the Year and the Coaches of the Year.
Not surprisingly, all five starters for both the Braves and Gulls were selected to the Cowapa boys all-league team, as voted on by the league's coaches and released last week.
Seaside senior Chase Januik and Banks senior Blake Gobel were named as the Players of the Year, while seniors Duncan Thompson of Seaside and Dakota Bunn of Banks were selected as the Defensive Players of the Year.
Bill Westerholm of Seaside and Marcus Roche of Banks were the Coaches of the Year.
Joining Januik on the first team were senior teammate Payton Westerholm, and juniors Ryan Hague and Beau Johnson. Thompson was named honorable mention.
Senior Ian Hunt was Astoria's lone selection to the first team, while Astoria junior Isaac Brockman was named honorable mention.
Cowapa All-League
League champions: Banks, Seaside
Players of the Year: Blake Gobel, Banks; Chase Januik, Seaside
Defensive Players of the Year: Dakota Bunn, Banks; Duncan Thompson, Seaside
Coaches of the Year: Marcus Roche, Banks; Bill Westerholm, Seaside
First team
Blake Gobel, Sr., Banks
Chase Januik, Sr., Seaside
Dakota Bunn, Sr., Banks
Ryan Hague, Jr., Seaside
Ian Hunt, Sr., Astoria
Charlie Jenck, Sr., Tillamook
Beau Johnson, Jr., Seaside
Davis Johnson, Sr., Valley Catholic
Daniel Pruitt, Jr., Valley Catholic
Jacob Slifka, Jr., Banks
Jack Tetzloff, Sr., Valley Catholic
Hayden Vandehey, Sr., Banks
Payton Westerholm, Sr., Seaside
Honorable mention
Peter Boileau, Sr., Valley Catholic
Isaac Brockman, Jr., Astoria
Bret Cameron, Sr., Banks
Carter Kunert, Sr., Tillamook
Duncan Thompson, Sr., Seaside
Landon Werner, Sr., Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.