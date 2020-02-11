Almost four weeks after Knappa's thrilling 52-49 win over the Knights Jan. 15 at Knappa, Columbia Christian got its revenge with a 59-42 win over the Loggers in a key Northwest League boys basketball showdown Monday night.
The two teams could meet again in the post-season, either in a seeding game or at the state tournament.
After finishing the league season Wednesday at home vs. Nestucca, the Loggers will host a first round state playoff (date and opponent to be determined) before making the trip to Pendleton.
In Monday's game, the Knights held a 26-19 halftime lead and increased it to 44-25 with 1:30 left in the third quarter, and still led 53-39 with just 2:33 left in the fourth.
