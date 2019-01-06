Corbett jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter, then held off Astoria from there for a 56-31 win over the Fishermen in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday at Corbett.
Ian Hunt scored 10 points and Josh Olson added nine for Astoria, which returns home to face Estacada at the Brick House, tip-off Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. The doubleheader with the Rangers (girls game at 4 p.m.) will be an Endowment game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.