The Knappa Loggers won 26 games in a row to get themselves into the Class 2A state tournament semifinals — but win No. 27 in a row just wasn't meant to be.
Only one spot separated the No. 2 seed Loggers and No. 3 seed Salem Academy, but it was a big upset nonetheless Friday afternoon at the Pendleton Convention Center, where the Crusaders (23-5) topped Knappa (26-2) in a low-scoring Final Four game, 39-34.
The win clinched a spot in Saturday's championship game for Salem Academy (vs. Western Christian), and Knappa's loss was its first since Dec. 3, and bounced the Loggers into the third-place game against East Linn Christian.
It looked good early in Friday's game for the Loggers, who held a 13-7 lead after one quarter.
But that would be their largest advantage of the game. The lead disappeared in a hurry with a barrage of made 3-pointers by Salem Academy senior John Pass, who sank three straight treys to give the Crusaders a 25-20 halftime lead.
Knappa outscored Salem Academy 6-5 in a low-scoring third quarter, but the Crusaders extended the lead to 33-26 with a 3-pointer by Landen Mitchell to open the fourth.
The Loggers answered with a trey from Nicolai Ogier that brought Knappa back to within 33-32, but Pass countered with his fourth trey of the day for a four-point lead with 1:31 remaining.
The beginning of the end came just 13 seconds later, when Knappa's 6-foot-9 Logan Morrill picked up his fifth foul of the game.
With Morrill and his game-high 18 points on the bench, the game turned into a free throw shooting contest over the final 1:30, with the Crusaders hitting just enough — 3-for-7 in the final 49 seconds — to clinch the win.
A steal by Knappa's Shane McMahan with 18 seconds left gave the Loggers a chance to tie, but a missed jumper by Knappa and made free throws by Salem's Jackson and Jaren Oglesby cemented the Crusader victory.
Salem Academy was 8-for-20 from the 3-point line to Knappa's 2-of-18, while just four players scored for each team. Pass led the Crusaders with 14, while Brandon Gale and Ogier each had three points behind Morrill's 18.