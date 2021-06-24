The Knappa Loggers will continue their post-season run Friday in central Oregon, but their drive in the championship bracket came to a close Wednesday night in Salem.
That's where the Salem Academy Crusaders had the home court advantage in a 2A boys basketball quarterfinal game, and posted a 55-33 win over the Loggers.
Salem Academy (12-1 overall) won its 11th in a row, and snapped a seven-game Knappa win streak.
The Loggers are scheduled to play Friday at 1 p.m. at Sisters Middle School, opponent to be determined.
A basket midway through the first quarter of Wednesday's game had the Loggers trailing just 10-8, when Salem Academy answered with an offensive rebound basket from John Pass, sparking a 21-5 run to close the first half.
The Crusaders had first half 3-pointers from Jaren Oglesby and Pass, while the Loggers had a pair of three's from Brandon Gale. The two teams were a combined 10-for-38 on 3-pointers (Knappa 6-of-27, Salem Academy 4-for-11).
Salem Academy also clamped down defensively on Knappa junior Logan Morrill, who finished with two points.
Knappa coach Paul Isom said the Loggers “ran into a buzz saw. Salem Academy was really good, and their zone gave us problems the whole game.
“Offensively they were just so disciplined and didn't make any mistakes,” he said. “Like usual, our guys played hard and had great energy. We just couldn't get any easy buckets and our outside shots weren't falling. But there is no shame in losing to that team, and we still have a chance to play on Saturday, which is always the goal.”
Astoria 83, Nestucca 69
Seaside is hosting its own post-season boys basketball tournament, which began Thursday at the high school.
The large tournament — for teams which did not make the final eight championship tournament — runs through Sunday.
Astoria is taking part, and opened with an 83-69 win over Nestucca Thursday afternoon.
Colton McMaster erupted for 30 points, and freshman teammate Merrick Benesch added 26 for the Fishermen, who led 48-27 at halftime.
Astoria is scheduled to play Seaside Friday, followed by games Saturday against Tillamook (11:30 a.m.) and Sunday vs. Faith Bible (10 a.m.).