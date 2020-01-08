Tuesday night's marquee matchup in Oregon nonleague boys basketball took place in Dayton, where the Pirates hosted Seaside in a contest between a pair of top 10 teams.
Coming off a loss at home to Marist, the No. 8-ranked 4A Gulls had a big first quarter, but the Pirates — the No. 1-ranked team at the 3A level — fought back, then finally took a late lead and held on for a 53-47 win over Seaside.
It's the first time the Gulls have lost back-to-back games in the same season since 2017-18, when Seaside lost consecutive road games to Banks and Scappoose.
The Gulls came out firing in Tuesday's showdown, and behind baskets from Beau Johnson, Conner Langmo, Brayden Johnson and a 3-pointer from Ryan Hague, Seaside built first quarter leads of 9-0, 13-1 and 17-5.
But six-foot Dayton sophomore Tyler Spink woke up the Pirates' crowd with three 3-pointers in a three-minute span midway through the first half, and Dayton had closed to within 23-21 at halftime.
Holding a slim 32-31 late late in the third quarter, the Gulls appeared ready to pull away with back-to-back triples from Hague and Everest Sibony for a 38-31 advantage.
The Pirates rallied again with buckets from Kody Fuller and Dawson Ashley, before consecutive scores from Hague pushed Seaside's lead to 44-39.
Two free throws from Ashley tied the game at 45-45 with 2:50 remaining, and the Pirates took their first lead, 48-47, with 2:20 left on a three-point play from Payton Garrison.
That sparked Dayton to an 8-0 run to finish the game.
Spink led all scorers with 22 points, while Ryan Hague had a team-high 21 for the Gulls. Brayden Johnson scored eight and Langmo added six in a starting role for Seaside, which plays Friday at Estacada.
