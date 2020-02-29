For a time, the Warrenton boys basketball team was looking to shock the 3A state playoff world Saturday night at Dayton, where the Warriors were playing their first state playoff game in 10 years.
And one win away from their first trip to the state tournament in Coos Bay, the chances looked good early on for the No. 15 seed Warriors, against the No. 2 seed Dayton Pirates.
But too many Warrenton turnovers and a Dayton team with a lot more energy in the second half led to a 46-35 win for the Pirates, in the first round 3A state playoff.
Dayton advances to the 3A state tournament, while the Warriors finish 11-13 overall, just two years after a 1-23 record.
The Pirates outscored Warrenton 29-13 in the second half for their 22nd win of the season, against six losses.
It was the Warriors, however, who were looking like the higher seed in the first half.
In the first quarter, the Pirates passed up some easy looks inside for tougher looks from the outside, and as a result Dayton was just 2-for-11 from the field in the opening period.
Warrenton was more patient, connected on 5-of-6 shots and led 11-5 after one quarter.
A three-point by Jake Morrow pushed the lead to 14-5 early in the second, before the Pirates rallied to within 18-17 on successive Warrenton turnovers.
Still, the Warriors closed the first half with two easy scores by Devin Jackson for a 22-17 lead at the break.
The Warriors' biggest enemy of the night, however, turned out to be themselves.
Warrenton had five turnovers each in the first and second quarters, and six turnovers in the third played a big part in helping Dayton outscored the Warriors 20-8.
Dawson Ashley scored twice off steals, and a steal and score by Kody Fuller capped a 6-0 run.
Two free throws by Warrenton's Austin Little (the Warriors finished 7-for-7 from the free throw line) had the Warriors in front, 26-25 midway through the third quarter.
But Dayton answered with four straight baskets to build a 33-26 lead. Hordie Bodden-Bodden and Little had back-to-back scores to pull the Warriors within 33-30, but that's as close as Warrenton would get, as Dayton reeled off 12 unanswered points for an eventual 45-30 lead.
Warrenton had balanced scoring from seniors Little (nine), Jackson (eight) and Morrow (seven), while Ashley led Dayton with 12, followed by Payton Garrison with 10.
Warrenton's last state playoff win was Feb. 27, 2010 (39-38 over Bandon).
