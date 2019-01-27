The “Timber & Takalo Show” is proving to be unbeatable in 2A basketball, as the duo carried the Knappa boys basketball team to another Northwest League victory Friday night, 64-44 at Neah-Kah-Nie.
Logger senior Timber Engblom and junior Eli Takalo combined for 52 points, with Engblom scoring 27 to Takalo's 25. Only three other Loggers scored in the game, which gives sixth-ranked Knappa a 10-2 league record, 15-5 overall.
“Won a tough one,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom, whose team “came out a little tentative, and were down two after the first quarter,” 12-10.
“We had 10 turnovers in the first quarter, but we were able to settle down and eventually our pressure wore (the Pirates) down, and we were able to pull away a little bit in the second half.”
The Loggers actually took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Pirates 17-9, and Neah-Kah-Nie never threatened after that. Knappa went on an 18-8 run in the third period, sending the Pirates down to their 24th straight loss to Knappa, going back to 2002-03.
Tuesday will be Senior Night at Knappa, as the Loggers host Faith Bible. Before returning to host a state playoff game, Knappa finishes the regular season with four straight road contests, with games at City Christian, Columbia Christian, Nestucca and Seaside.
