Estacada rallied from a 26-17 halftime deficit by outscoring Astoria 27-12 in the second, on its way to a 44-38 win over the Fishermen in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday at the Brick House.
“They hit some three's and got the lead, and we just didn't score well enough in the second half,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “And we missed too many free throws (5-for-12).”
Estacada's Cody Syring led all scorers with 20 points, while Ian Hunt scored 19 to lead Astoria, with Ryan Stenblom adding eight.
