Astoria and Estacada played the momentum game Thursday night, in a nonleague boys basketball contest.
The Fishermen held a double-digit lead in the first half, before the Rangers rallied with a 19-9 run in the third quarter on their way to a 63-56 win over Astoria.
“We had a 14- or 15-point lead in the first half, then (the Rangers) came out hot in the third quarter and made a bunch of three's,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin.
To be exact, Estacada made seven 3-pointers on the night and finished with three players in double figures.
Nathan Hagel and Elijah Crombie scored 12 points apiece and Isaiah Schaffer added 11 for the Rangers, who trailed 15-7 deficit after one quarter.
Astoria's Colton McMaster topped 20 points for the second time in three games, pouring in a game-high 24 in Thursday's loss.
Ryan Stenblom scored 11 and Isaac Brockman added 10 for the Fishermen, who held a 29-23 lead at halftime.
Estacada's 19-9 run in the third period gave the Rangers a 42-38 advantage going to the fourth. Astoria kept it close, giving up more points but then rallying to within 55-52 with three minutes left.
But, “again, they hit some three's and made some free throws,” Goin said.
Astoria has one more nonleague game, Friday at home vs. Gladstone, before opening Cowapa League action next Tuesday at home vs. Seaside.
