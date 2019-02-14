The most predictable league playoff game of the night took place in Knappa, where the Loggers were hosting Neah-Kah-Nie in a Northwest League boys basketball game.
Eli Takalo scored 23 points for Knappa, on its way to a 56-46 win over the Pirates. The victory was Knappa's third of the year against Neah-Kah-Nie, and 25th straight overall over the Pirates, going back to the 2002-03 season.
In the three games this season between the two teams, the Loggers won the first two by scores of 71-38 and 64-44.
Knappa will now play Columbia Christian (7 p.m. Saturday at Vernonia) for the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs. The Knights won the two regular season meetings with the Loggers. The two teams could potentially meet a fourth time at the state tournament in Pendleton.
The Loggers had Thursday's game well in hand by halftime, leading 37-22.
Knappa “got out to a nice start and played a really good first half,” said Logger coach Paul Isom, whose team went on a 17-9 run in the second quarter. “We looked a little tired in the second half and Neah-Kah-Nie battled. But it is always nice to get a playoff win, even if it is ugly.”
Timber Engblom chipped in 13 points for the Loggers.
