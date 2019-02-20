Northwest all-league basketball team

The Northwest League's all-league boys basketball team is introduced in last Saturday's league tournament. Columbia Christian's Ben Gregg, left, is greeted by Knappa's Timber Englom. Logger junior Eli Takalo is at right.

League champion Columbia Christian swept the top awards, but second-place Knappa landed four players on the Northwest League's all-league boys basketball squad, announced at last weekend's league tournament.

Columbia Christian had two players on the first team, two on the second team and one honorable mention, as all five starters for the No. 1-ranked Knights were selected all-league.

The Knights also swept the individual awards, as sophomore Ben Gregg was named the league's Player of the Year, and Bart Valentine was Coach of the Year.

Columbia's Elijah Munyan was selected as the NWL's Defensive Player of the Year.

Knappa had two first team selections, with senior Timber Engblom and junior Eli Takalo joining five others on the first team.

Logger senior Ty Vanderburg made the third team and also made the league's all-defensive team, and junior Joe Ramvick was named honorable mention.

Northwest League all-league:

Player of the Year: Ben Gregg, Columbia Christian

Defensive Player of the Year: Elijah Munyan, Columbia Christian

Coach of the Year: Bart Valentine, Columbia Christian

First Team

Ben Gregg, So., Columbia Christian

Josh Elinsky, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Timber Engblom, Sr., Knappa

Riley Marshall, Sr., Gaston

Malakai Munoz, Sr., Portland Christian

Elijah Munyan, So., Columbia Christian

Eli Takalo, Jr., Knappa

Second Team

Brad Antal, Sr., Portland Christian

Dominic Blake, Sr., Columbia

Jakob Handegard, Sr., Vernonia

Ian Knox, Sr., City Christian

Isiah Mariscal, Jr., Columbia

Caleb Predmore, Sr., Faith Bible

Third Team

Chase Dorsey, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Moritz Hartwich, So., Columbia

Isaac Johnson, Jr., City Christian

Tristan Lund, Sr., Gaston

Mitchell Richwine, Jr., Nestucca

Ty Vanderburg, Sr., Knappa

Honorable Mention

Eoghan Collopy, Jr., Portland Christian

McKinley Faria, Jr., City Christian

A.J. Pieper, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Joe Ramvick, Jr., Knappa

Nik Rex, Sr., Faith Bible

Kale Sullivan, Jr., Vernonia

Sportsmanship: Nestucca

All-League (Defense)

Elijah Munyan, So., Columbia

Sakari Haynes, So., Portland Christian

Eric Lambert, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Tristan Lund, Sr., Gaston

Ytbarek Solomon, Sr., City Christian

Ty Vanderburg, Sr., Knappa

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

