League champion Columbia Christian swept the top awards, but second-place Knappa landed four players on the Northwest League's all-league boys basketball squad, announced at last weekend's league tournament.
Columbia Christian had two players on the first team, two on the second team and one honorable mention, as all five starters for the No. 1-ranked Knights were selected all-league.
The Knights also swept the individual awards, as sophomore Ben Gregg was named the league's Player of the Year, and Bart Valentine was Coach of the Year.
Columbia's Elijah Munyan was selected as the NWL's Defensive Player of the Year.
Knappa had two first team selections, with senior Timber Engblom and junior Eli Takalo joining five others on the first team.
Logger senior Ty Vanderburg made the third team and also made the league's all-defensive team, and junior Joe Ramvick was named honorable mention.
Northwest League all-league:
Player of the Year: Ben Gregg, Columbia Christian
Defensive Player of the Year: Elijah Munyan, Columbia Christian
Coach of the Year: Bart Valentine, Columbia Christian
First Team
Ben Gregg, So., Columbia Christian
Josh Elinsky, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Timber Engblom, Sr., Knappa
Riley Marshall, Sr., Gaston
Malakai Munoz, Sr., Portland Christian
Elijah Munyan, So., Columbia Christian
Eli Takalo, Jr., Knappa
Second Team
Brad Antal, Sr., Portland Christian
Dominic Blake, Sr., Columbia
Jakob Handegard, Sr., Vernonia
Ian Knox, Sr., City Christian
Isiah Mariscal, Jr., Columbia
Caleb Predmore, Sr., Faith Bible
Third Team
Chase Dorsey, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Moritz Hartwich, So., Columbia
Isaac Johnson, Jr., City Christian
Tristan Lund, Sr., Gaston
Mitchell Richwine, Jr., Nestucca
Ty Vanderburg, Sr., Knappa
Honorable Mention
Eoghan Collopy, Jr., Portland Christian
McKinley Faria, Jr., City Christian
A.J. Pieper, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Joe Ramvick, Jr., Knappa
Nik Rex, Sr., Faith Bible
Kale Sullivan, Jr., Vernonia
Sportsmanship: Nestucca
All-League (Defense)
Elijah Munyan, So., Columbia
Sakari Haynes, So., Portland Christian
Eric Lambert, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Tristan Lund, Sr., Gaston
Ytbarek Solomon, Sr., City Christian
Ty Vanderburg, Sr., Knappa
