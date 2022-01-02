The Seaside boys basketball team — facing two Cowapa League foes — gave a short preview of how league play will go this season, as the Gulls defeated Astoria 75-50 in a Clatsop Clash game to finish the two-day Vince Dulcich Memorial tournament at the Brick House.
With only one other Cowapa team (Banks, at 13th) in the top 20 statewide, the No. 2-ranked Gulls are big favorites to run the table in league play this season, as they posted a 67-46 win over Tillamook to open the tournament Thursday, then followed with a victory over the Fishermen.
With Ever Sibony back in the lineup, the Gulls were back at full strength and hitting on all cylinders in Friday's win over Astoria.
Seaside made 11 3-pointers, including a pair by Cash Corder early in the second quarter, after Conner Langmo had two treys in the first period.
Astoria's Judd Field and Owen Williams drained 3-pointers in the second quarter, and had the Fishermen within 38-29 at halftime.
But a quick 13-4 run by Seaside to start the second half, highlighted by 3-pointers from Carson Kawasoe and Sibony, had the Gulls in control, 51-33.
Kawasoe added two more treys in the fourth quarter, with another by Izzy Jantes during an 11-0 run.
Seaside will prepare for a big showdown Friday at Knappa. The Loggers cruised to two victories in the Toledo Tournament Friday and Saturday, with wins over Waldport (61-48) and host Toledo (64-36).
Astoria 61, Gladstone 37
In their first game of the tournament, the Astoria boys led from start to finish in a decisive 61-37 win over Gladstone.
Colton McMaster scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter, while a 3-pointer from Niko Boudreau gave Astoria an early 12-2 lead.
A layup by Connelly Fromwiller off a steal made it 25-8, and the Fishermen finished with three players in double figures, as Judd Field added 16 and Boudreau scored 15.