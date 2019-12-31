WARRENTON — The first four minutes set the tone, and basically decided the ultimate outcome of Knappa's game Monday night at Warrenton, where the Loggers and Warriors met for a nonleague boys basketball contest.
Knappa junior Devin Hoover had a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minutes, and Kanai Phillip's steal and score gave the Loggers a 19-0 lead, on their way to a 64-35 win.
The bigger, quicker Knappa team spent the night dominating the boards, making steals and firing up 3-pointers — at least Hoover did, who knocked down five treys on his way to a 25-point night, before the Loggers took their starters out of the game after three quarters.
In the end, it was just another game where unbeaten Knappa had all the points it would need by halftime, leading 44-12 at the break.
“I was really happy with how the guys came out tonight,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom, whose team improves to 7-0. “Devin was the story offensively with 14 in the first quarter, but I thought defensively everyone did a great job, flying around and making things difficult for Warrenton.”
The No. 4-ranked Loggers — the Oregon high school version of the Tall Firs — will be impossible for most teams in the Northwest League to stop, let alone the class 3A Warriors.
Since a Dec. 19 win over Santiam Christian, the No. 1-ranked 3A team, Warrenton has lost four straight, and the Warriors were missing Jake Morrow from Monday's lineup, after he suffered a sprained ankle in a loss at Amity last Saturday.
Warrenton freshman Dawson Little had a second half 3-pointer for the Warriors, but by that time Knappa held its largest lead at 54-15.
Phillip added 12 points for the Loggers, who have three players in the lineup at 6-foot-6 or better, while Warrenton's tallest player is sophomore Erik Cooley, at 6-1.
Hordie Bodden-Bodden and Devin Jackson scored 10 points apiece for the Warriors.
“Mason Westerholm and Joe Ramvick especially were awesome on the backside of our press, making sure that, even when (the Warriors) broke the press, Warrenton didn't get any easy looks,” Isom said.
Warrenton hosts Astoria at 6 p.m. Saturday, while Knappa plays in the Toledo Invitational, Thursday through Saturday.
Warrenton coach Nate McBride is hoping to have Morrow back by the start of league play, Jan. 17 at Taft.
The Warriors lost to the No. 1-ranked 2A team, Western Christian, 72-38 on Dec. 20.
Between a possible state championship game between Western Christian and the Loggers, McBride said “Knappa is deeper than Western, and matches up pretty well. The only part of that match-up that worries me for Knappa is Western probably has the two best players in that game. Knappa may have the next best five, but it’s amazing how often the team with the better player wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.