Astoria played a near-perfect second half, but still came up short in a first round Class 4A boys basketball state playoff, as Henley held off a Fishermen rally for a 65-62 win Saturday in Klamath Falls.

Trailing 34-20 at halftime, Astoria outplayed the Hornets in the second half. With freezing temperatures outside, the Fishermen heated up the Henley High gymnasium, draining 3-pointers and sinking free throws nearly every trip down the floor in the fourth quarter.

