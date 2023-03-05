Astoria played a near-perfect second half, but still came up short in a first round Class 4A boys basketball state playoff, as Henley held off a Fishermen rally for a 65-62 win Saturday in Klamath Falls.
Trailing 34-20 at halftime, Astoria outplayed the Hornets in the second half. With freezing temperatures outside, the Fishermen heated up the Henley High gymnasium, draining 3-pointers and sinking free throws nearly every trip down the floor in the fourth quarter.
Three-point shots from Ben Olson, Niko Boudreau, Connelly Fromwiller and Merrick Benesch helped Astoria close to within 46-40 after three quarters.
Henley pushed the lead back to 54-44, but in the final 2:42 of the game, Astoria closed the gap by going 10-for-10 at the free throw line, to Henley’s 5-for-10.
The Hornets’ biggest mistake — allowing open looks for Benesch.
Down 63-56 with 41 seconds left, Benesch was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws; and he drained a 3-pointer to cut Henley’s lead to 64-62 with 12 seconds remaining. But after a Henley free throw made it 65-62, Benesch’s running 3-pointer at the buzzer glanced off the rim and missed as time expired.
Benesch poured in a game-high 24 points, with 10 from Olson. Henley had four players in double figures, led by junior post Markus McCreadie (14) and senior Owen Cheyne (13).
Astoria finishes 16-9 in Alex Eterno’s first year as head coach, one win away from the Fishermen returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.