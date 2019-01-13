Seaside spotted North Marion a 6-0 lead, still trailed by 12 points in the third quarter, then rallied in the fourth period for a 58-57 win over the Huskies in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night in Aurora.
Seaside's Payton Westerholm made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.1 seconds left for the winning margin, ending North Marion's hopes for a major upset.
It also ended one long night of basketball, as both teams were plagued by foul trouble.
The Gulls had three players finish with four fouls and a fourth (Ryan Hague) who fouled out.
Fortunately for Seaside, the Huskies were missing most of their free throws. North Marion was 4-of-10 from the line in the third period, 3-for-8 in the fourth, and 17-for-30 for the game.
Still, the Gulls trailed 40-28 early in the third, following a 3-pointer by North Marion's Jared Hauser.
Seaside closed to within 45-44 later in the quarter, but trailed 50-45 to start the fourth.
It took the Gulls only a minute to erase the deficit, as Hague knocked down a 3-pointer to start the final period, Chase Januik added another just seconds later, and Hague's three-point play gave Seaside a 54-52 lead.
Westerholm's 3-point ball gave the Gulls a 57-54 advantage with just under five minutes left, before the Huskies fought back to tie the game at 57-57 at the 4:00 mark.
And that's how it stayed for nearly the remainder of the game.
The Gulls failed to score on their final set play, but Westerholm was fouled on a rebound and made one free throw with 1.1 seconds left for the win. Seaside's tough defense held the Huskies scoreless for the final four minutes.
Januik led Seaside with 17 points, followed by Hague with 13. North Marion junior Sergio Jimenez led all scorers with 21 points, and Hauser scored 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.