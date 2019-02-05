When you're knocking 'em down from 80 feet, it's your season.
Seaside's Chase Januik was at it again, and the Gulls are already in state championship mode, as they scored another win over Valley Catholic in a rematch of last year's state championship game, 43-29.
Tuesday's win at the Gulls' Nest was highlighted by Januik's shot just before halftime, when the senior turned and tossed a Hail Mary-type throw from almost 80 feet away, with the ball going in as the buzzer sounded.
Other than that, the Gulls tied their lowest point total of the season, while giving up a season-low 29 to the Valiants.
Januik scored 14 and Ryan Hague added 13 for Seaside, which hosts a nonleague game Friday with Knappa.
