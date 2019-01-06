After a week of playing ranked 6A and 5A teams, Seaside took a step down in competition Friday against Estacada, a 4A team with a 2-8 record.
And the result was a predictable 65-32 win for the Gulls over the visiting Rangers.
Chase Januik scored 18 points and Ryan Hague added 15 for Seaside, with Payton Westerholm and Brayden Johnson chipping in nine apiece.
Seaside held a slim 28-16 lead at halftime, before going on a 15-4 run in the third period.
