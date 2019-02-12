The result was predictable Tuesday night at Seaside, where the No. 1-ranked Gulls hosted Tillamook, ranked 34th out of 34 teams in the Class 4A boys basketball rankings.
The Gulls had the game locked up just a few minutes into the contest, as they scored the first nine points of the game and led 32-6 after one quarter, on their way to an 89-45 victory.
Seaside faced very little defense from the Cheesemakers, and put on a shooting clinic for an eventual 77-28 lead in the third quarter.
The Gulls led 56-24 at halftime, thanks in large part to 24 points in the first half by Chase Januik, who finished with 34.
Beau Johnson scored 12 and Duncan Thompson added 10 for Seaside, which had 11 players in the scoring column. The Gulls finish league play Thursday at Banks.
