Tied 55-55 after three quarters, Kalama outscored Ilwaco 22-10 in the fourth, on its way to a 77-65 win over the Fishermen in a 2B boys basketball playoff game Wednesday at Mark Morris High School.
Tenyson Ramsey's 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in the third period gave Ilwaco a 55-52 lead, but Kalama responded with a nearly 60-foot shot at the buzzer to tie the score going into the final quarter.
Ilwaco's John Glenn hit five 3-pointers for Ilwaco, which will play Adna in a loser-out game Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Elma.
