Knappa held Stanfield to just 10 total points in the second half, leading to another easy win for the Loggers in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday, 76-34 over the visiting Tigers.
Knappa's Eli Takalo scored 25 points and teammate Timber Engblom added 17, more than enough to topple the Tigers.
“We came out a little slow, but played really well in the second half, especially on the defensive end,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom.
The Loggers had “really good energy off the bench,” Isom said. “Devin (Hoover), Tristin (Wallace) and Mason (Westerholm) all played well and really brought some intensity to the floor, which was nice to see.”
With wins at home this week over City Christian and Columbia Christian, the Loggers can pull into a first-place tie with Columbia Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.