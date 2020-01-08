After a string of nonleague games, the Knappa boys basketball team returned to Northwest League play Tuesday night at Neah-Kah-Nie.
And the Pirates did not stand a chance against the No. 1-ranked Loggers, who cruised to a 68-43 win.
Knappa jumped out to an 11-0 lead, led 36-26 at halftime, then outscored Neah-Kah-Nie 32-17 in the second half.
With just one more nonleague game (Friday at home vs. Naselle), the Loggers finish out the regular season with 11 straight league games, beginning next Monday at Mannahouse Christian.
Knappa is ranked No. 1 in the OSAA poll, No. 2 in the coaches poll.
