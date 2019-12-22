The Northwest League has yet to provide any competition for the Knappa boys basketball team.
In every one of their three league games last week, the Loggers could have gone scoreless in the second half, and still won all three.
Knappa's latest blowout victory was a 71-30 drubbing of Portland Christian Friday night, in which the Loggers led 39-13 at halftime.
Eli Takalo led a balanced Knappa attack with 16 points, followed by Devin Hoover with 11, while Kanai Phillip and Mason Westerholm added 10 points apiece.
“But our defense was the story of the game,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “The guys were really flying around and making life difficult for PC. We were able to hold them to single digits scoring in each quarter, which isn’t something that is easy to do.”
He added, “the effort didn’t dip at all when we went to the bench. Cameron Miethe came in and brought his usual energy and intensity and made a ton of plays defensively.”
Ranked fifth, the unbeaten Loggers (6-0 overall) are the only team in the NWL ranked in the 2A top 10. Knappa has 10 days off before playing at Warrenton (Dec. 30).
