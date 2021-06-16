The Knappa Loggers scored another easy Northwest League boys basketball win Tuesday night in a 77-46 decision at Nestucca.
The Loggers jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, then held first half leads of 22-5, 30-10 and eventually 46-16 following a Brandon Gale 3-pointer.
Logan Morrill (18 points) was scoring at will inside, helping the Loggers improve to 5-0 in league, 8-2 overall.
Knappa's five league wins have come by an average of 24 points per game, as the Loggers easily locked up the top seed in the west half of the league.
Morrill led four Loggers in double figures, followed by Gale (17), Shane McMahan (15) and Tanner Jackson (11).
Knappa “probably played the best half of basketball we have had all year in the first half,” said Logger coach Paul Isom. “We really came out with a lot of energy and led to a lot of run outs. Tanner particularly came out strong (nine points in the first quarter).”