Knappa's annual trip to Pendleton was really never in doubt, as the Loggers clinched their third straight trip to the state tournament following a 76-52 win over Jefferson, in a 2A boys basketball state playoff game Saturday night.
Still, it was a lot tougher than previous first round home games the Loggers have played in recent years, at least in the first half.
Huge underdogs, the Lions battled and trailed by just four points (32-28) at halftime.
But, Knappa scored the first seven points of the second half, and the Loggers were never threatened after that.
Knappa advances to another state tournament in Pendleton, where the Loggers will play a first round game Thursday (3:15 p.m.) vs. Oakland, the same team Knappa defeated in the first round last year. The winner advances to play either Bandon or Toledo, Friday at 6:30 p.m.
In Saturday's win, Eli Takalo led a trio of Knappa players in double figures with 25 points, followed by Devin Hoover with 19 and Kanai Phillip with 12.
“We started off well and built a small lead, but Jefferson kept battling,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “The guys really found their rhythm in the second half,” and the Loggers outscored Jefferson 31-13 in the third quarter.
“Our pressure finally got to them and we were able to get some easy buckets,” Isom said. “The crowd was a huge factor I thought as well. It was a packed house, and especially in that third quarter when we started going, our guys really fed off that energy from the crowd.”
Knappa Loggers
First round home state playoff games
(Since 2006-07)
2006-07 Knappa 84, Heppner 67
2008-09 Knappa 95, Monroe 34
2010-11 Knappa 86, Yoncalla 47
2014-15 Knappa 70, Union 45
2017-18 Knappa 81, Reedsport 35
2018-19 Knappa 70, Coquille 46
2019-20 Knappa 76, Jefferson 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.