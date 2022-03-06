PENDLETON — The Knappa boys basketball team got what they came for — a trophy on the final day of the season.
That's always the goal, and that's what the Loggers accomplished, for the fourth year in a row.
Knappa's 49-37 win over East Linn Christian Saturday afternoon at the Pendleton Convention Center earned the No. 2 seed Loggers (27-2 overall) the third place trophy, while the No. 13 seed Eagles (21-9) left with the fifth place award.
East Linn won games at Regis and Illinois Valley just to get to the tournament, and went 1-2 in Pendleton, with its only losses to No. 1-ranked Western Christian and the second-ranked Loggers.
“Just a great season overall,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “Obviously we were hoping to bring a championship home, but third is nothing to hang our head about. Just really really proud of this group.”
The two teams combined for 41 free throw attempts in Saturday's game, with East Linn connecting on 9-of-17, while the Loggers made 8-of-24. The Eagles were 2-for-17 from the 3-point line.
East Linn still managed to hold a 17-12 lead midway through the second quarter, following two 3-pointers from Devin King.
While the first half featured four ties and seven lead changes, the second half had no ties and no lead changes.
A 3-pointer by Knappa's Brandon Gale at the buzzer to end the first half put the Loggers in front to stay, 21-20.
Tanner Jackson and Gale both hit 3-pointers early in the third quarter, Gale added another for a 31-26 lead, and baskets by Logan Morrill and Tucker Kinder had the Loggers in front with a solid 37-29 lead going into the final quarter.
Shane McMahan's jump shot with 4:29 left put the game on ice, and Gale tacked on a 3-pointer for a 44-34 lead.
McMahan led Knappa with 14 points, Gale added 12, and Morrill scored six in his last game at the high school level.
Isom's 2021-22 team has “been such a great group to coach,” he said. “Their competitiveness and attitudes are what every coach dreams about. This last game showed that. It would have been very easy to just roll over and not play hard after the disappointment of Friday (loss to Salem Academy). But that just isn't in this group's DNA. And hats off to East Linn. They lose one of their best players the day before and just battled us all game.”