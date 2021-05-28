The Warrenton and Knappa boys basketball teams put on an old-fashioned Warrior-Logger battle Thursday night, with the Loggers prevailing 48-45 in a down-to-the-wire thriller.
A missed 3-pointer by the Warriors at the buzzer was the only thing that separated the two teams — that, and Knappa's front line of 6-foot-8, 6-7 and 6-4.
Very few teams at the 2A level will be able to challenge the Loggers this season — or next — as Knappa dominated the inside with easy scores, blocked shots and offensive rebounds.
Doing most of the damage was 6-8 junior Logan Morrill, who blocked a shot by Warrenton's Dawson Little with 30 seconds remaining, with the Loggers leading 46-45.
Morrill's 6-7 brother, Carter Morrill, scored at the other end to put Knappa in front, 48-45.
Meanwhile, the Warriors put up a good challenge, and led for the better part of the first half.
Three-point baskets by Hordie Bodden Bodden, Little, Josh Earls and Hunter Xochipiltecatl had Warrenton in front 25-19 midway through the second quarter.
Knappa countered with a layup from Logan Morrill, a 3-pointer by Shane McMahan and steal and score by Tanner Jackson for a 37-34 lead after three quarters.
The first part of the fourth quarter was a scoring battle between Bodden Bodden and Knappa's Brandon Gale, as both scored six points apiece in a five-minute span.
Little hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a brief 45-44 lead with 2:10 remaining, before Logan Morrill scored from close range at the 1:25 mark to give the Loggers the lead for good.
The Loggers “got some good minutes and energy off the bench from Tanner Jackson and Drew Miller, and Logan Morrill controlled the paint for most of the night,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “Hats off to Warrenton. Bodden and Little gave our defense fits all game.”
On the other end, he added, the Warriors “were outsized down low and just battled all night and made everything difficult. A lot of that is a reflection of their coach. Nate (McBride) does a heck of a job getting everything out of his guys.”
Knappa has three opponents in upcoming league play (Gaston, Neah-Kah-Nie and Nestucca), and won their recent battle of Clatsop County teams, defeating Astoria and Warrenton, with a loss to Seaside.
Seaside 55, Pioneers 39
All five Cowapa League boys basketball teams were in action Thursday.
With five straight road games on the horizon, Seaside warmed up with an easy 55-39 nonleague win at Western Christian.
Banks defeated Valley Catholic, 62-44, and Tillamook scored a 52-47 win over visiting Astoria.
Astoria 51, Ilwaco 44
Astoria was coming off a 51-44 victory Wednesday over Ilwaco, with Astoria in the middle of a five games-in-five days stretch.
The game had several big lead swings, from Ilwaco's early 11-2 lead, to Astoria (21-16), Ilwaco (27-21), and finally Astoria (36-29).
Ilwaco closed to within 42-39 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before Astoria clinched the win with inside scores from Colton McMaster and Xander Marincovich.
McMaster scored 19 points and Marincovich had 18 for Astoria while Jaden Turner had 18 for Ilwaco.
Junior varsity: Astoria 54, Ilwaco 32