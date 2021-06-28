With just one senior on the roster, five all-league starters returning next year, and a convincing fourth-place finish this season, the Knappa Loggers have definitely set themselves up to be one of the 2A boys basketball favorites in 2022.
In the fourth-place game in this year’s final tournament, Knappa crushed Western Christian, 68-50, to earn the championship in the consolation side of the bracket.
Salem Academy won Saturday’s championship game over Columbia Christian, 49-36.
Knappa’s fourth-place showing was the highest finish for the Loggers since taking third during the 2010 to 2011 season, when they defeated Enterprise 70-56 in the third/fifth place game.
After a 55-33 loss at Salem Academy in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round, the Loggers bounced back with a 72-47 win over Jefferson Friday in a consolation semifinal at Sisters Middle School.
After scoring just two points in the quarterfinal loss, Logan Morrill scored 27 points and dominated at both ends of the floor.
In Saturday’s consolation final at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, “The guys played their best offensive game of the season,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “Brandon Gale led us with 28,” which included six 3-pointers.
In addition, “Logan once again controlled the paint and ended with 18,” he said. “Defensively was just an all-out team effort. Our guards, Tanner (Jackson), Nicolai (Ogier), Drew (Miller) and Shane (McMahan) made every entry pass difficult and were able to get a number of deflections and steals,” which “helped us slow their extremely talented post down. He ended with 16, but everything was difficult.”
“Great way to end the season, and a great building block heading into next year,” Isom said. “Couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Astoria, Seaside wrap up season
The Astoria and Seaside boys basketball teams quietly closed out the 2021 sports season with a four-day tournament at Seaside High School.
The Fishermen finished the tournament Sunday morning with a 60-38 win over Faith Bible.
Colton McMaster — unstoppable throughout the tournament — scored 32 points for Astoria, which led 33-11 at halftime.
On Saturday, the Fishermen defeated Tillamook 51-34, behind 16 points apiece from McMaster and freshman Merrick Benesch.
Friday night, Seaside’s Cash Corder scored 17 points and Ruger Thompson added 15 for the Gulls in a 57-40 win over Astoria, which was within six points in the fourth quarter.
McMaster — who scored 30 points in a win over Nestucca to open the tournament on Thursday — scored 19 points, and Benesch added 18 for Astoria.