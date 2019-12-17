The Knappa Loggers had all the points they would need by halftime, as they cruised to a 72-40 win at Gaston to open the Northwest League boys basketball season Monday night.
Knappa led 42-22 at the break, in what was likely the first of many blowout victories for the Loggers in league play.
Paul Isom's team “played with a lot of energy, which was nice to see,” said the Knappa coach. “The bench played awesome. Cameron Miethe, Brandon Gale and Carter Morrill all stepped up and played really well. Brought a ton of energy. Overall it was a nice road win to start league.”
It was Knappa's 11th straight win over Gaston, which has not beaten the Loggers since the 2013-14 season.
