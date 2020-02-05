In a much closer game than expected, Knappa scored a 67-58 win Tuesday night at Faith Bible, to avoid a huge upset in a Northwest League boys basketball game.
Mason Westerholm poured in a game-high 30 points, and Logan Morrill stepped into a starting role and added 14 points for the first-place Loggers.
He also “played great on the defensive end of the floor,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom, whose team actually trailed 19-9 early in the second quarter, and 26-24 at halftime.
Knappa still trailed 43-42 to start the fourth, before going on a 7-0 run to take command.
Devin Hoover scored 13 points and Kanai Phillip added 10 for the Loggers, while “Camo (Miethe) was his usual disruptive self defensively,” Isom said. “It was not the prettiest win we have had, but I can't complain with a road win in league.”
Knappa hosts Mannahouse Christian Thursday.
In the girls' game, 10th-ranked Faith Bible defeated Knappa, 59-48, dropping the Loggers to 4-9 in league play.
