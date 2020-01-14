Knappa continues to romp through Northwest League boys basketball, with another decisive win Monday night, 50-34 at Mannahouse Christian.
It did not start out as a decisive win, however, as the Lions trailed just 23-17 at halftime.
But it didn't take long for the Loggers to pull away in the second half, with Knappa turning their six-point halftime lead into a 35-19 advantage with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
“Like I mentioned before, those road games in league are never easy,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom, “and Mannahouse is a good team with two of the better players in our league.
“We were able to contain them for the most part, and our defense overall was good most of the night,” he said. “The third quarter again was good for us. We outscored them 16-5 and were able to finally get some separation.”
And, like every team the Loggers face, Isom said “They didn't really have an answer for Eli (Takalo),” who scored 27 of Knappa's 50 points.
