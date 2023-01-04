Coming off a long road trip the night before, the Knappa boys basketball team had just enough left to hold off Vernonia in a Northwest League opener Wednesday at Vernonia, 51-46.
Knappa held a commanding 31-18 lead early in the third quarter, only to see Vernonia rally to tie the game 42-42 with 2:50 left in the fourth.
But after a long break in the action, Knappa came out of a timeout with two quick scores by Tucker Kinder and Treven Moreland, and two free throws by Kinder gave Knappa a 48-43 lead.
Vernonia’s Gage Erhardt hit a late 3-pointer, but Knappa’s Jacob Ogier sealed the game with a put-back score and a free throw in the final seconds.
Knappa was playing its second road game in two nights, but followed Tuesday’s loss at Open Door Academy with a league win, helping Knappa improve to 4-6 overall.
Previously one of just three teams in the NWL with a winning record in nonleague play, Vernonia falls to 5-5 overall.
With Raymond Ramirez in early foul trouble, Kinder scored 17 points (13 in the second half) to lead Knappa, with Moreland adding 13.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
