Coming off a long road trip the night before, the Knappa boys basketball team had just enough left to hold off Vernonia in a Northwest League opener Wednesday at Vernonia, 51-46.

Knappa held a commanding 31-18 lead early in the third quarter, only to see Vernonia rally to tie the game 42-42 with 2:50 left in the fourth.

