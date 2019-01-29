With second place in the Northwest League standings locked up, the Knappa boys basketball team still has an outside chance at catching first place Columbia Christian.
The Loggers remained within a game-and-a-half of the Knights, following a 66-43 win Tuesday over Faith Bible on Senior Night at Knappa.
An upstart Falcons' team — now 2-10 in league — trailed just 20-17 at halftime, before the Loggers outscored Faith Bible 46-26 over the final two quarters.
Knappa plays Thursday at City Christian, followed by a big showdown Saturday at Columbia Christian. The two teams will also play a third time in the league playoffs, to decide the league's No. 1 seed to state.
