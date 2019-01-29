With second place in the Northwest League standings locked up, the Knappa boys basketball team still has an outside chance at catching first place Columbia Christian.

The Loggers remained within a game-and-a-half of the Knights, following a 66-43 win Tuesday over Faith Bible on Senior Night at Knappa.

An upstart Falcons' team — now 2-10 in league — trailed just 20-17 at halftime, before the Loggers outscored Faith Bible 46-26 over the final two quarters.

Knappa plays Thursday at City Christian, followed by a big showdown Saturday at Columbia Christian. The two teams will also play a third time in the league playoffs, to decide the league's No. 1 seed to state.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.