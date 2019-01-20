Four teams in Northwest League boys basketball are either 5-4 or 4-5 — fortunately for Knappa, the Loggers aren't one of them.
The Loggers improved to 7-2 in league Friday night, with a 62-50 win at Gaston.
After a back and forth first half, “our conditioning seemed to show through in the second half,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “We were able to keep the pressure up and eventually wear them down."
Knappa had three players in double figures, led by Eli Takalo's 20 points. Timber Engblom added 16 and Ty Vanderburg scored 10. Devin Hoover and Joe Ramvick both had eight points, as the only other Loggers to score.
