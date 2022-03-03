Tournament directors had Day 1 of the 2A boys basketball state tournament scheduled just right — they saved the best team for last.
The Knappa Loggers capped the first day of the boys' tournament with an impressive 63-50 win over Heppner late Thursday night, advancing to the Final Four for the fourth straight season.
Most of all, the No. 2 seed Loggers clearly looked like the best team on the floor on Day 1 at Pendleton High School.
No. 1 seed Western Christian barely escaped with a 46-43 win over No. 9 seed Kennedy in the other half of the bracket — the same Kennedy team Knappa defeated 59-42 back in December.
Up next for the Loggers is a Friday semifinal vs. No. 3 seed Salem Academy, and Knappa is guaranteed a Saturday game.
Thursday night's result was expected, since Knappa — with nearly the same starting lineup — defeated the Mustangs 70-32 in a first round state playoff game in the state tournament of the shortened spring 2021 season.
(The Loggers also routed Western Christian 68-50 in the consolation final of the same tournament.)
And it was Knappa from start to finish in Thursday's contest.
Six-foot-nine Logger post Logan Morrill was his usual unstoppable self in the first half, scoring seven points in the first quarter and helping the Loggers to early leads of 7-0, 10-2 and 14-5.
Multiple turnovers by a nervous Mustang team resulted in more easy points for guards Tanner Jackson, Shane McMahan and Knappa, which reeled off a 14-4 run in the second quarter.
The first half ended with Knappa's Drew Miller throwing a desperation shot off the glass as time expired for a 35-18 Logger lead at the break.
Heppner battled to within 13 points in the third quarter, but the Loggers kept forcing turnovers, and McMahan scored six of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to keep Knappa well ahead.
A few late 3-pointers helped the Mustangs finish with a 9-2 run. Morrill finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Knappa had 22 points off 19 Heppner turnovers.