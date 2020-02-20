If there was a league playoff game that really didn't need to be played Thursday night, it was the Northwest League boys basketball game at Knappa, where the Loggers were hosting a winner-to-state game against Gaston.
It was the same Gaston team that Knappa defeated twice in the regular season by scores of 72-40 and 59-29.
The Loggers scored the trifecta Thursday night, with their third 30-point win of the season over the Greyhounds, 61-31.
Columbia Christian was the official Northwest League champion with a 15-1 league record, but “league champion” doesn't mean much in the NWL.
All of a sudden, the Loggers are the huge favorites to wrap up the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs, after Mannahouse Christian upset Columbia Christian, 53-51, in a Thursday league playoff.
Mannahouse — which finished fourth in the league standings at 8-8 — lost twice to Knappa in the regular season, 50-34 and 62-33.
Mannahouse and Knappa will play for the No. 1 seed Saturday at 7 p.m. in Vernonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.