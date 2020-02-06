Knappa maintained its hold on first place in Northwest League boys basketball, with another easy win Thursday night, 62-33 over Mannahouse Christian.
The Loggers set the tone with a 12-3 lead after one quarter, which Knappa turned into an eventual 22-3 lead midway through the second period.
Knappa coach Paul Isom called it a “Big win against one of the better teams in the league. Our Defense really came up huge. We held them to 10 in the first half and made things very difficult for their two guards.”
Knappa improves to 20-1 overall, best in the state at the 2A level. Mannahouse dropped to 11-8 overall.
“Camo (Miethe), Kanai (Phillip) and Devin (Hoover) did a great job not giving up anything easy on the outside, and then Mason (Westerholm) and Logan (Morrill) shut down everything at the rim,” Isom said.
“Joe (Ramvick) was back tonight and he played really well, hitting some shots and flying around on defense,” he added. “Now we are on to a big one at Columbia Christian Monday. Whoever wins that game will have the league title in their control to finish the year.”
