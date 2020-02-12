Four weeks after Nestucca managed to upset the Knappa boys basketball team in Cloverdale, the Loggers repaid the Bobcats in full Wednesday night.
Knappa built a 28-10 lead midway through the second quarter and never looked back, on its way to an easy 74-38 win over Nestucca on the Loggers' home floor.
Knappa finishes the regular season 14-2 in league, 22-2 overall.
Columbia Christian remains in first place by a half-game (14-1), with one game remaining, Friday at Mannahouse Christian.
