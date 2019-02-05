The Knappa boys basketball team jumped all over the Nestucca Bobcats in a Northwest League game Tuesday, won by the Loggers, 70-33.
Knappa led 17-7 after one quarter, increased its lead to 43-22 by halftime, then outscored Nestucca 17-2 in the third period for an eventual 60-24 lead.
The Loggers completed the league season with a 13-3 record (18-6 overall), and will warm up for the post-season with a nonleague game Friday at Seaside, the No. 1-ranked team at the 4A level.
