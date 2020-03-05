PENDLETON — The stage is set, and the Knappa boys basketball program is closing in on its first state title since 2009, following a state tournament quarterfinal win Thursday afternoon.
The Loggers cut down the not-so-mighty Oakers of Oakland, 71-55, as Oakland fell to Knappa for the second year in a row in a first round game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Knappa, which led from start to finish, will face Toledo in Friday's Final
Four, with the winner to play in the state championship game, Friday at 8:30 p.m. Toledo may have the No. 1 seed, but the Loggers have the best overall record (26-2) of the remaining teams.
A year after Timber Engblom scored 29 points in last year's first round win over Oakland, Knappa's Devin Hoover tossed in a game-high 23 points in Thursday's victory.
The Loggers were simply quicker, taller and stronger than the Oakers, and Knappa's athleticism helped the Loggers to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, following a 3-pointer by Hoover.
After every Knappa score, the Loggers had three players at midcourt as Oakland worked the ball up the floor, and the Loggers made steal after steal, resulting in 11 Oakland turnovers in the first half.
Knappa was in a little foul trouble at halftime (Hoover, Mason Westerholm and Joe Ramvick each with three fouls), but the Oakers countered with a 1-for-11 performance from the 3-point line.
Ramvick and Westerholm eventually fouled out, while Oakland finished 4-for-24 on 3-pointers.
The Loggers were on fire from the field (27-for-57) and outrebounded the Oakers, 38-31.
Eli Takalo added 16 points and Kanai Phillip chipped in 12 for the Loggers. Noah Strempel scored 18 and Colton Brownson added 16 for Oakland.
Phillip had nine rebounds and Takalo had four of Knappa's 14 steals.
