It’s been 11 years since their last state title, but all the pieces finally seem to be falling into place for the Knappa Loggers.
It started Thursday with a Mannhouse Christian upset at league champion Columbia Christian, and the Loggers took advantage of their good fortune to score an easy win over Mannahouse on Saturday night in Vernonia, where Knappa earned the Northwest League boys basketball No. 1 seed to state with a 61-48 win.
It was a mismatch from the start, with Knappa (24-2 overall) against the Lions, who finished 8-8 in league play.
The Loggers were heavy favorites coming in, and they wasted no time in proving to be the better team, building early leads of 13-2 and 16-5, before Mannahouse made a brief run and closed to within 27-22 at halftime.
But the Lions quickly lost whatever momentum they had in the second half, as Knappa rebuilt the lead to 49-31 early in the fourth.
Devin Hoover led the Loggers with 38 points, with Mason Westerholm adding 11 and Kanai Phillip with nine.
In addition, “Camo (Miethe) was huge for us as well,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “He completely shut down Mannahouse’s point guard, holding him to five points. Now on to the state playoffs.”
The Loggers will be big favorites again later this week, when they host Jefferson Saturday, time TBA, in a first round state playoff.
Knappa has never lost a state playoff game at home, and in first round state playoff games at home since 2006-07, the Loggers are 6-0, winning by an average of 35.3 points per game.
The Loggers will be seeking their third straight trip to Pendleton, and the fourth in the last six years.
