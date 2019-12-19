The Battle of the Loggers is not much of a battle any more.
Following Knappa's four straight wins over Vernonia in football (42-17, 62-30, 40-7 and 50-6), the Knappa boys basketball team continued the school's dominance over Vernonia, with a 63-27 victory Wednesday night on Knappa's home court.
Since Vernonia's huge upset in the 2017-18 state tournament, Knappa has won three in a row over their Logger rivals, 88-66, 74-44, and Wednesday's 36-point victory.
And for the second time in three days, Knappa had a game officially locked up by halftime, leading Vernonia 32-21.
Knappa went on to outscore Vernonia 20-2 in the third quarter and 11-4 in the fourth.
Knappa “Really played with energy and effort tonight, particularly in the second half,” said coach Paul Isom. “We held them to six points in the second half and blew the game open in the third quarter.”
Knappa's Mason Westerholm “really flew around, getting a number of deflections and steals leading to easy baskets,” Isom said. “Kanai Phillip also played well on both ends. He was really aggressive offensively, which was great to see.
“And then our bench again brought energy and intensity that we really needed,” he said. “Cameron Miethe and Shane McMahan had the difficult assignments of guarding Vernonia's two best players, and both did an outstanding job. All in all it was a good team effort and another nice league win.”
Eli Takalo scored 11 points, Phillip added 11 and Devin Hoover scored 10 for Knappa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.