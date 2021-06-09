A solid start by Warrenton turned into an eventual win for Knappa, in a nonleague boys basketball Clatsop Clash Tuesday night at Warrenton.
Trailing 18-10 midway through the second quarter, the Loggers rallied, got hot from the field in the second half, and won it going away, 48-36.
Warrenton — which missed 19 3-pointers in a Saturday loss to Seaside — was 8-of-31 from the 3-point line in Tuesday's loss.
Ethan Green made four treys on his way to 16 points, with Dawson Little adding 10 points for the Warriors.
Knappa junior Nicolai Ogier made three 3-pointers, all in the second half, to lead the Knappa comeback.
But the key was Logan Morrill, the Loggers' 6-foot-8 post player, who was unstoppable around the basket, finishing with 23 points, following a 24-point performance one night earlier in a 53-25 win over Neah-Kah-Nie.
Morrill had 15 of his 23 points in the second half of Tuesday's win.
Knappa “overcame a slow start, and a big night from Green (16 points),” to beat the Warriors, said Logger coach Paul Isom.
“Warrenton, per usual, came out and played hard and jumped on us early for the second straight game,” he said. “We were able to settle in in the second, and Tanner Jackson and Logan Morrill had six apiece in the quarter.”
The Loggers still trailed 20-19 at halftime, but “came out and had a big third quarter, led by two Nicolai Ogier 3's.”
Ogier had two triples in the third quarter, his second at the buzzer, then opened the fourth quarter with his third 3-pointer.
Jackson scored 10 points and Ogier finished with nine for Knappa, which hosts Gaston Thursday, and finishes the regular season with three straight road games.