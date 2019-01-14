Knappa rallied from an early deficit and avoided what would have been a big upset, scoring a 73-62 win at Naselle in a cross-state boys basketball game Monday night.
Knappa's Timber Engblom and Eli Takalo combined for 45 points, with Engblom scoring a team-high 23.
But it was Naselle that opened the game with a hot hand, leading 15-10 after one quarter and 19-14 midway through the second.
The Loggers went on a 7-0 run to grab a brief 21-19 lead, but the Comets still led at halftime, 30-29.
Naselle's Kolby Glenn scored 17 points in the first half, including five 3-pointers, his fifth at the buzzer to end the second quarter for a one-point lead.
It didn't take long for Knappa to take control in the second half, however.
A 14-7 start to the third period had the Loggers in front to stay, 43-37.
Knappa coach Paul Isom said, “a big second half from Kanai (Phillip, who finished with 14 points) really helped us. He came out really aggressive, and it got the whole team going.”
Meanwhile, the Knappa defense held Glenn to just three points in the second half.
The Loggers, 9-5 overall, 5-2 in league, return to Northwest League play Wednesday night at Faith Bible, 1-5 in league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.