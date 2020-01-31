Knappa hopes to be playing three games in three days in the upcoming state tournament a month from now, and warmed up this week by winning three games in four days.
After a 93-46 win Monday at Vernonia and a 60-46 victory Wednesday at Portland Christian, the Loggers cruised to another win at home Thursday vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, 62-37.
The Pirates trailed by just nine points at halftime, 27-18, before Knappa outscored the visitors 35-19 in the second half.
In Wednesday's win at Portland Christian, Knappa led most of the game, “but PC played well and kept it close throughout,” said Logger coach Paul Isom.
Fresh off a 40-point game in a win at Vernonia two nights earlier, Mason Westerholm led the Loggers with 23 points, followed by Eli Takalo with 18 and Devin Hoover with 13.
“We had great minutes from Camo (Miethe) and Logan (Morrill) tonight,” Isom said. “Joe (Ramvick) was out tonight, and those two guys really stepped up and filled that role nicely, especially on the defensive end of the floor.”
